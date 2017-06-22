LAHORE- A hockey stick signed by Pakistan’s three Olympic Gold Medal winning teams’ captains and the four World cup winning captains has been donated to English museum by Shahbaz Ahmad, Secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation. It was presented to the CEO of England Hockey, Sally Munday by Shahbaz Ahmad, at London Lee valley Hockey and Tennis Center in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Par. Sally Munday thanked PHF on the occasion for this contribution as the museum is rich of memorabilia hockey. He further said that “we are thankful to Pakistan for such a valuable donation, as Pakistan has a great legacy in hockey.”