NEW DELHI - Fifteen Indian men are facing lengthy jail sentences for allegedly cheering on the Pakistan cricket team, reported CNN.

The men, all of whom are Muslim, were arrested Monday after their Hindu neighbors complained about the group's antics during India's crushing loss to their arch rivals in the ICC Champions Trophy final the previous day.

According to local police inspector Sanjay Pathak, the men, from Mohad village in Burhanpur district in central Madhya Pradesh, "were celebrating Pakistan's victory by bursting firecrackers and shouting anti-India slogans."

Fourteen men, aged between 19 and 35, appeared in court on Tuesday where they were charged with sedition and criminal conspiracy. The fifteenth man is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. Sedition is among India's most serious charges. If convicted, the men could be sentenced up to 14 years in prison. A trial date has yet to be set.

"We have some videos regarding the arrests, which will be produced in court as evidence. These videos were taken by our staff and the people that were there to watch the mischief," said Pathak. The sporting rivalry between the two neighboring countries dates to 1952, just five years after independence, when India and Pakistan played their first test series.

According to Pathak, similar incidents between the two sets of fans have occurred in the past. "This has been happening for several years, whenever there is an India-Pakistan match. We don't have any previous cases or official complaints on record but those residing in Mohad have told us that this has happened before," he said.

Following the arrests, security was ramped up to calm rising tensions. "Mohad is a small village on the state border and this is a Muslim-dominated village. There are around 300 families that reside there, out of which only 15 or 20 are Hindu," Pathak said.

In 2014, a group of 67 college students from Kashmir was charged with sedation while watching an India-Pakistan clash at a campus hostel in Uttar Pradesh, though the charges were eventually dropped.

Amnesty International condemns arrests: Amnesty International has called for the immediate release of 19 people allegedly locked up across India following Pakistan's victory in the Champions Trophy.

Human rights organisation Amnesty International described the arrests "as another worrying sign of the erosion of freedom of expression in India."

"These arrests are patently absurd, and the 19 men should be released immediately," programme director for Amnesty International India, Asmita Basu, said. "Even if the arrested men had supported Pakistan, as the police claim, that is not a crime. Supporting a sporting team is a matter of individual choice, and arresting someone for cheering a rival team clearly violates their right to freedom of expression."