LAHORE - Pakistan faces an uphill task in the quarterfinals of the World Hockey League, where they will take on Olympic champion Argentina today (Thursday) at London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

The green shirts, being the world number 13, are no match with Argentina, which are also enjoying the status of world number one team. Pakistan exhibited a poor show in the league which also serve as the qualifier for the 2018 World Cup. Pakistan lost three back-to-back matches to Holland, Canada and India and then chalking out their only win against little known Scotland whom they beat 3-1.

Pakistan moved into the quarterfinal, thanks to a drawn match between Canada and Scotland. Had Canada won the match, Pakistan would have not qualified for the last four. The quarterfinal line of the world league is Argentina vs Pakistan, India vs Malaysia, Netherlands vs China and England vs Canada.

In the first match of the morning, Scotland will meet South Korea in the match for the 9th/10th position.