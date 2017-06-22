LEEDS - The Professional Squash Association (PSA) has announced that the Women's Masters will return after a seven year absence in October. Saudi Arabia will host the event, which will be a PSA World Series tournament, at the Princess Nora bint Abdul Rahman University in capital city Riyadh. This year's competition will be held between October 29 and November 2 and joins event such as the British Open and Hong Kong Open at World Series level. A prize purse of $165,000 will be on offer with officials in Saudi Arabia keen to increase sporting participation in the country.
PSA to reintroduce Women's Masters in Saudi Arabia
RELATED NEWS
comments powered by Disqus