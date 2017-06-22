LEEDS - The Professional Squash Association (PSA) has announced that the Women's Masters will return after a seven year absence in October. Saudi Arabia will host the event, which will be a PSA World Series tournament, at the Princess Nora bint Abdul Rahman University in capital city Riyadh. This year's competition will be held between October 29 and November 2 and joins event such as the British Open and Hong Kong Open at World Series level. A prize purse of $165,000 will be on offer with officials in Saudi Arabia keen to increase sporting participation in the country.