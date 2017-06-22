Karachi - Pakistan cricket team’s limited over skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, who is still basking in the glory of winning the ICC Champions Trophy, is set to be appointed as the captain of the Test team as well.

A senior official of the Pakistan Cricket Board told PTI that in principle when Chairman Shaharyar Khan and the head of the executive committee, Najam Sethi were in London for the Champions Trophy, it had been decided to promote Sarfaraz as Test captain. “It is now just a formality of the PCB Chairman making an announcement when he returns home. The decision has been taken and is final. Sarfraz will take over as Test captain after being appointed as deputy to Misbah-ul-Haq on the recent tour to the West Indies,” the official said.

He also said that after Shaharyar returns home in a week’s time, a meeting of the governing body will be held in which formal approval will be given for the appointment of Sarfraz as Test captain as he is already leading the ODI and T20 outfits with success. Misbah retired as Test captain after seven years in this position following the West Indies tour. He served as Test captain from late 2010 onwards going to become the most successful test captain for his country.

Pakistan’s next Test series is not until September- October when it hosts Sri Lanka in the UAE. The long gap has come about after Pakistan pulled out of a scheduled Test tour of Bangladesh in July. The official said that a committee of former Test players, Haroon Rasheed and Mudassar Nazar who hold key positions in the board and chief operating officer, Subhan Ahmed will also submit its feedback on the performance of the support staff/coaches.

“Any decision on the future of some coaches will be taken based on the committee’s suggestions. But Chairman, Shaharyar is delighted with the work of head coach, Mickey Arthur,” he said. The official conceded that it was Shaharyar who had convinced everyone in the board to go with Arthur last year after the resignation of Waqar Younis as head coach.

Arthur’s contract will be reviewed next year in April and there is no reason now for him not to continue or get an extension,” another reliable source said.