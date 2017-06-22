Mickelson splits with long-time caddie

LOS ANGELES - Phil Mickelson announced Tuesday he has split with caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay after working together for 25 years and 41 professional triumphs. The 47-year-old lefthander and the bagman he met at 1992 US Open sectional qualifying in Memphis parted ways as friends, each releasing a statement saying as much. "After 25 very rewarding and memorable years, Bones and I have mutually decided to end our player-caddie relationship," Mickelson said. "Our decision is not based on a single incident. We just feel it's the right time for a change." "After an amazing 25-year run, Phil and I have mutually decided to go our separate ways," said Mackay. "Player-caddie relationships don't often last that long. I will always be grateful that I was around to witness so much of Phil's career."–Agencies

Sagan, Majka lead twin Bora Tour ambitions

BERLIN – World champion and five time green jersey winner Peter Sagan and highly rated Polish climber Rafal Majka lead an ambitious Bora-Hansgrohe assault on the Tour de France. Majka won the celebrated polka-dot king of the mountains jersey on the 2014 and 2016 Tours and has won three summit finishes. He was also third in the 2015 Vuelta and fifth in the Tour last year. But in Sagan Bora-Hansgrohe have cycling's charismatic showman and maverick fan favourite who will be targeting several stages as well as a sixth straight green jersey. Bora team for the Tour de France consists of Emanuel Buchmann (Germany), Marcus Burghardt (Germany), R|diger Selig (Germany), Peter Sagan (Slovakia), Juraj Sagan (Slovakia), Rafal Majka (Poland), Maciej Bodnar (Poland), Pawel Poljanski (Poland), Jay McCarthy (Australia).–Agencies

Tony Martin leads Katusha at Tour de France

PARIS - Katusha unveiled their nine man team for the Tour de France on Wednesday with Germany's freshly recruited Tony Martin tipped as a potential winner of the opening day July 1 time-trial in Dusseldorf. The four-time world champion time triallist with five Tour de France stages to his name will then have to wait until the penultimate day for a 23km time-trial around Marseille on July 22 in a Tour with an unusually low amount of time trialling. Another highlight of the Katusha line up will evoke glimmers of nostalgia for older fans with the first Tour de France appearance of 23-year-old sprinter Rick Zabel. Zabel's father Erik won the Tour's green sprint points jersey from 1996 through to 2001, also winning 12 stages. Rick will support key Katusha sprinter Alexander Kristoff.–Agencies

Taekwondo athletes leave for Korea today

ISLAMABAD - A four-member Pakistan taekwondo team will participate in 2017 WTF World Taekwondo Championship, scheduled to be held at Muju, Korea from June 24 to 30. The taekwondo athletes to chip in the event include M Faheem, M Iqbal, Ayesha Noor and Nimra Wasiq, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) spokesman said. “The main aim for participation in this championship is to get exposure as well as preparation for WTF Qualification Tournament for Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympics Games. The world ranking of the athletes may also be improved as it has been declared a G-12 event,” he said. “PTF oresident Lt Col Raja Waseem Ahmed (R) and secretary Murtaza Hassan Bangash will also proceed with team to attend the WTF general council/election meeting as well as Asian Taekwondo Union general council/election meeting on June 23.”–APP

US Women's WC champ coach DiCicco dies

CHICAGO - Tony DiCicco, who coached the US women's football squad to the 1996 Olympic and 1999 Women's World Cup crowns, has died at the age of 68. DiCicco, who died Monday night, was the most successful coach in US women's national team history, going 103-8-8 from 1994-1999. "We mourn the loss of one of the most influential coaches in US. Soccer history," US Soccer president Sunil Gulati said. "Tony's passion for the game as a coach, administrator and broadcaster was always evident and his relationships with everyone in the soccer community distinguished him as a compassionate and much-loved man. "US Soccer will forever be thankful to Tony for his vast contributions to the game." DiCicco replaced Dorrance as coach and guided the Americans to a third-place finish at the 1995 Women's World Cup in Sweden.–Agencies