On the 25th anniversary of the World Cup win, the 1992 team led by Imran Khan will gather to relive the moment on a private TV channel.

Pakistan won the World Cup on March 25, 1992, which remains the team’s only world cup triumph in ODIs.

During the program players including Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Ramiz Raja and Waseem Haider will recall memories of the tournament.

The players will share their stories, moments and the time spent together during the World Cup. A popular theme of the show would be the ‘fear’ the players had for the skipper Imran Khan.

Imran Khan who led his team to the historic victory in 1992 is considered by many as the greatest captain in Pakistan’s history.

Relive the Moment:

During his captaincy he was feared by his teammates and was famous for his strict behavior with players. But he also gave super stars like Wasim Akram to Pakistani cricket.

Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup triumph was also made extra special after injuries had depleted the squad, and for the team’s late resurgence after being considered down and out in the group stages.