LAHORE - Dollar East/Newage outpaced Total Nutrition by 7-3 to win the Bank of Punjab (BoP) Polo Cup 2017 opener played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

Hamza Mawaz Khan and Hissam Ali Hyder made the day for Dollar East as both the players played outstanding polo and thwarted three goals each while Alman Jalil Azam contributed one. From the losing side, Bilal Haye and Ahmed Zubair Butt scored one goal apiece.

The 8-12 goal tournament began with fabulous field goal from Hamza to give Dollar East 1-0 lead, which was soon doubled by Hissam, who also struck a field goal to finish the chukker at 2-0. The second chukker saw one more goal coming from Dollar East through Hamza, making it 3-0. Bilal Haye then slammed a goal for Total Nutrition to reduce the margin to 3-1.

The third chukker saw Dollar East once again stamping their authority and hammering a hat-trick through Hissam and Hamza, who hit two and one goal respectively to strengthen their lead to 6-1. Ahmed Butt scored one for Total Nutrition to reduce the margin to 6-2. In the fourth and last chukker of the match, Alman Jalil struck a field goal to finish the match at 7-2. With one and half goal handicap advantage, the final score was 7-3½ in favour of Dollar East. Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Andres Crispo supervised the match as field umpires.