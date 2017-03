LAHORE - After staging the two editions of Pakistan Super League (PSL) successfully, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to launch Pakistan Cup 2017, for which a drafting ceremony of the players was held here on Tuesday at a local hotel.

The management and captains of five teams including Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Federal were present on the occasion. The tournament will kick off from Tuesday (April 11) as Balochistan will take on Sindh in the first game of the competition. The five teams will play against each other in the tournament once and the final will be played in Lahore on Friday (May).

Sindh’s squad comprises of Anwar Ali, Saif Badar, Khurram Manzoor, Fawad Alam, Asif Zakir, Zain Abbas, Rumman Raees, Usama Mir, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Mohammad Hasan, Umar Gul, Saud Shakeel and Hasan Mohsin.

Balochistan side includes Fakhar Zaman, Ghulam Muddasir, Bismillah Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Sohaib Maqsood, Saad Ali, Usman Shinwari, Khalid Usman, Azizullah, Agha Salman, Aamer Yamin, Sahibzada Farhan, Rameez Aziz, Taimoor Khan and Hammal Wahab.

Punjab side includes Umar Akmal, Nasir Nawaz, Kamran Akmal, Salman Butt, Umar Amin, Khushdil Shah, Zulfiqar Babar, Junaid Khan, Bilawal Bhatti, Fahim Ashraf, Hammad Azam, Raza Ali Dar, Abdul Rehman Muzammil, Saad Nasim and Arsal Sheikh.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have picked Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Israrullah, Adil Amin, Imran Butt, Mohammad Sami, Waqas Mehmood, Zafar Gohar, Shoaib Malik, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Naeem, Taj Wali, Imran Khan Sr. and Nabi Gul.

Federal have picked Imad Wasim, Hassan Khan, Zohaib Ahmed, Haris Sohail, Sami Aslam, Abid Ali, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Sameen Gul, Mohammad Hafeez, Hussain Talat, Rohail Nazir, Mohammad Irfan, Sarmad Bhatti and Abdullah Shafiq.