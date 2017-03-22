ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera termed the allegations against the sports board as baseless and nothing to do with ground realities.

Talking to The Nation, Ganjera said: “The PSB is a government institution and follow rules and regulations. We have different procedures and can’t hide facts from the auditors. Besides this, the government agencies are also keeping close eye on the PSB and other government institutions, ever since I have taken charge as PSB DG, I worked day and night and ensured the entire department to provide the best facilities to the federations. Being facilitators, it is our national and moral duty to ensure athletes should also be given the bets facilities and taken very good care of.

“In our limited resources, we spend enough money on different coaching centres at Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar and Lahore. Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) is all set to conduct the National Athletics Championship in Karachi next month and it is for the second time in history that the mega event will be held in Karachi and I am confident that the best ever facilities would be provided to the athletes during the event,” he added.

He said last year, the Quaid-e-Azam Games were huge success. “We conducted 13 events last time and this year, we are going to add 4 more, making them altogether 17. I have already conducted meetings with provincial Director Generals and decided to enhance a number of events and we have planned to conduct the games in last week of April. As soon as funds are released, we are ready to conduct them.

“Different committees were formed to conduct the event successfully while the most powerful of them will be headed by IPC Minister Riaz Pirzada, while organising committee will be headed by IPC secretary Raja Nadir Ali and I am the organising secretary of that committee. We will also take media on board, as without their support, we can’t promote sports,” he added.

The DG said: “Last year 2500 athletes and officials arrived for the games and this year, we are expecting over 3000 athletes and officials. We will provide them kits, track suits, accommodation, top class meal and every possible facility at our disposal. We have decided not to allow professional athletes and over 25 years athletes, as we want to find fresh talent and groom them.

“Last time, we had selected top performers and sent them abroad for training and this year too, we will extend same facilities to the top athletes. By holding Quaid-e-Azam Games in the twin cities, we want to provide their residence a chance to enjoy sports, as they have already suffered a great deal due to terrorism. The inaugural and closing ceremonies will be world class level with full of entertainment and fervor,” Ganjera concluded.