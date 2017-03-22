Paris 2024 Olympic bid directors rejected on Wednesday the notion of hosting the 2028 Games, saying their target was the 2024 edition, reflecting the position of rival bidders Los Angeles.

Statements from the two bidders come in the wake of reports the IOC had been planning to resolve the 2024 competition by offering the losing candidate the opportunity to host an Olympiad by doling out the 2024 and 2028 editions at the same time this September.

"We are working on 2024 and there's no reason for us to talk about 2028 -- we have nothing to offer for that, no project and no proposal," Etienne Thobois, the Paris 2024 bid director told AFP.

"We would have technical difficulties with the Olympic Village to start with," Thobois said, explaining deals were in place for 2024 for a site next to the national stadium that would be complicated to extend by four years.

Paris bid spokesman and multi-Olympic gold medallists Tony Estanguet also rejected the notion of hosting the Games in 2028 at a meeting in London on Tuesday.

"There will be no Olympics in Paris in 2028," the former champion canoeist said.

"It has always been the deal with our partners that this bid was about 2024. Our project is non-transferable to 2028."

LA 2024 officials have also consistently played down speculation surrounding a possible double award, maintaining that the focus remained on a 2024 bid.

"Los Angeles is the right city at this critical time for the Olympic Movement and is only bidding for 2024," a statement from LA 2024 said on Tuesday.

"With all permanent venues already built and 88% public support, only LA 2024 offers the lowest-risk and truly sustainable solution for the future of the Olympic Movement in 2024 and beyond."

While IOC chief Thomas Bach is concerned the bidding process creates "too many losers" it is also feared that in the wake of candidacy withdrawals from Boston, Budapest, Rome and Hamburg for 2024 that quality candidates might be hard to come by next time the tender process is launched.