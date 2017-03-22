LAHORE - One of the main accused in the Pakistan Super League’s spot-fixing scandal Sharjeel Khan is to challenge the FIA’s jurisdiction to investigate the issue.

Sharjeel nad Shahzaib Khan appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency Tuesday and recorded their statements before the body in their defence. Two other cricketers named in the scandal, Khalid Lateef and Muhammad Irfan had appeared before the agency on Monday. Another accused, Nasir Jamshed had also been served notice to appear before FIA but as he is out of country, he failed to appear before the FIA investigation team.

The federal agency is investigating the mega corruption scandal that rocked Pakistan cricket last month on the on the special directives of the Ministry of Interior.

However, Sharjeel’s counsel Imran Akram said that hewill challenge the ambit of the agency regarding inquiry. He said that only Pakistan Cricket Board is authorised to look into the matter regarding spot fixing allegations.

This is violation of the code of conduct of the board to take action against players under criminal Act, he maintained.

The FIA claimed that it was investigating the charges on complaint of the PCB Chief Operating Officer Subhan Ahmad. However, Subhan had said he had just asked for FIA’s assistance in gathering and analysing the forensic data related to the case for establishing the evidence against the suspected players. Minister for Interior Ch Nisar Ali Khan had also held a press conference in Islamabad last week and said that although the PCB were conducting departmental inquiry into the issue yet they couldn’t register a case against the cricketers.

He had said that the FIA after thorough probe could register a case against those who found guilty and they could be punished under the law to set an example for others to avoid such corrupt practices in future. But the PCB did not agree with Ch Nisar and Current Chief of Executive Committee PCB and PSL chairman Najam Sethi was of the view that FIA should not investigate the matter.

The sources in the FIA said that PCB authorities were using delaying tactics in providing record to the FIA investigators. “We have not received forensic record and cell phones of players from the PCB authorities so far,” said an FIA officer on condition of anonymity.

Well placed sources in FIA said that more persons could have been implicated in the scandal and all would be brought to justice if found involved in spot fixing during inquiry. They said that some influential quarters were backing corrupt cricketers but the interior minister has given free hand to FIA to deal the matter on merit.

AMRAIZ KHAN