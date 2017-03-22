Vardy got death threats after Ranieri sacking

LONDON - England and Leicester striker Jamie Vardy says his alleged role in getting Claudio Ranieri sacked after a terrible slump in form placed the champions in danger of relegation has earned him and his family death threats. The 30-year-old -- whose goals last season helped Leicester to the title and the one time non-league player a place in the England team -- added it was barely credible the only punishment the perpetrators of the threats on Twitter received was a slap on the wrist. "I read one story that said it (the meeting between several senior players and the club owner over Ranieri) was straight after the Sevilla game (a 2-1 first leg last 16 defeat in Spain). "It said I was personally involved in a meeting when I was actually sat in anti-doping for three hours," said Vardy.–AFP

Raonic back to avenge Queen's defeat

LONDON - Canadian tennis ace Milos Raonic warned Tuesday he was determined to avenge last year's final defeat to Andy Murray in the key Wimbledon warm-up tournament at Queen's Club in June. The 26-year-old lost to British star Murray in both the Queen's and Wimbledon finals last year but said he felt he should have won the former. World number five Raonic will face a top class field as Murray, Rafael Nadal, US Open champion Stan Wawrinka and 2014 winner Grigor Dimitrov have all said they will play. "Having reached the final of the Championships last year I really want to go one better this time," Raonic told the tournament website. "It's a great tournament with more than a century of history, so to be so close to victory last year was a really special experience.”–AFP

Intervarsity Women Basketball C’ship

LAHORE - Kinnaird College, LUMS, LCWU and ICBS won the opening day matches of the All-Pakistan Intervarsity Women Basketball Championship 2017, which is being organised by the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) here at the college premises. As many as 15 universities have been featuring in the championship, which was inaugurated by chief guest LCWU vice chancellor Prof Dr Rukhsana Kauser. In the first match of the day, Kinnaird College outclassed BZU Multan by 37-4. In the second match, LUMS toppled Education University by 18-1. The third match saw LCWU outpacing King Edward University by 51-2 with Sehrish and Ghazala Saddique emerging as the best scorers. In the fourth and last match of the day, ICBS trounced Agriculture University Faisalabad by 43-2.–Staff Reporter

Sargodha Stadium banned to host matches

SARGODHA – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has banned Sports Stadium Sargodha for first class cricket and also emphasised to ban all such kind of stadiums. A three-member PCB team Tuesday, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha and District Sports Officer Sargodha Liaquat Ali Watto, visited Sports Stadium and after the thorough inspection of the stadium, declared it unfit for any cricket match of national level. The PCB team stressed the need for the prohibition of sports gala and tournaments of other sports in stadium except cricketing activity and directed the district administration and sports authorities to take early measures for the betterment of the stadium so that cricket matches of national level might be played here in future.–Farhat Abbas

Jeep rally, sports events to mark I-Day

PESHAWAR – The spectacular jeep rally, water sports and other recreational activities have been planned at Tanda Dam in Kohat to mark Pakistan-Day celebrations tomorrow (Thursday). The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and Frontier 4x4 Club will jointly organised jeep rally and water sports besides kite flying, archery and folk music to entertain the locals and tourists. The programs have been finalised at a meeting held with secretary sports, tourism, museums, archaeology and youth affairs M Tariq in chair here Tuesday. TCKP MD, SGM, GM (Admin), Frontier 4x4 Club president Babar Khan and others also attended the meeting. Tariq said the TCKP and Frontier 4x4 Club were organising jeep rally and other segments for the first time in Kohat to commemorate Pakistan Day on March 23.–Staff Reporter