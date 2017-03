LONDON:- England batsman Gary Ballance committed himself to Yorkshire for a further two years on Tuesday. The 27-year-old Zimbabwe-born naturalised Englishman -- who has appeared in 21 Tests scoring four centuries -- had a year remaining on his present contract and said the new deal would allow him to focus solely on on the pitch matters. "The new deal has come at the perfect time for me," he told the Yorkshire website. "I can now purely focus on the captaincy, batting and scoring runs.”–AFP