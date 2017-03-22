ISLAMABAD - Customs need a miracle to avoid defeat against ZTBL in the Patron’s Trophy Grade-II 2016-17 round three pool B match here at Diamond Ground on Tuesday.

After following on, Customs finished day two at 105-3 in their second outing, requiring another 131 runs to avoid the innings defeat. Earlier, Customs resumed their first innings at the overnight score of 7-3 and were bundled out for 116 in 37 overs with Waseem Ahmed scoring 53. Bilawal Iqbal grabbed 4-15, Sallahuddin 3-27 and Imran Khan Senior 2-16.

At Marghazar ground, Army were in comfortable position against IMEX as they scored 60-1 in their second innings, thus had overall 119-run lead with 9 wickets still in hand. Earlier, IMEX resumed their first innings at the overnight score of 37 without loss and were all out for 328, thus conceding 59 runs first innings lead. Umair Sajajd scored unbeaten 108. Muzaffar Iqbal clinched 4-107 and Shoaib Amir 3-118.

At National ground, POL scored 241-8 against CDA in their second innings to have overall 48-run lead with only two wickets in hand. Earlier, CDA resumed their first innings at the overnight score of 214-4 in 45.3 overs and were all out for 328, thus gained hefty 193-run lead.