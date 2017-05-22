LONDON - South Africa's Kyle Abbott again showed what his compatriots will miss while they are in England by taking five wickets for Hampshire on Saturday.

The Proteas arrived in England this week for a three-month tour that includes next month's Champions Trophy and a subsequent Test series with their hosts. But 29-year-old fast bowler Abbott is set to play no part for South Africa after cutting short a stop-start international career for the financial security of a deal with south coast side Hampshire.

Abbott, currently the leading wicket-taker in this season's English first-class County Championship, took his tally to 25 by taking five for 58 as Essex were dismissed for 360, featuring a hundred from former England captain Alastair Cook, on the second day of their First Division clash at Chelmsford. But Hampshire then suffered a dramatic collapse as they slumped from 18 without loss to 34 for seven, with Australia's George Bailey and England's James Vince both out for ducks.

By stumps, Hampshire had made it to 92 for seven, still 268 runs adrift. Elsewhere, Jack Leaning made an unbeaten 118 and paceman Jack Brooks a career-best 94 as Yorkshire piled up 421 for seven against a Lancashire attack missing England spearhead James Anderson because of a groin injury.

At Lord's, Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara could only add one to his overnight 113, having celebrated the unveiling of his portrait in the Pavilion with a hundred for visitors Surrey in their London derby with Middlesex. Dawid Malan's unbeaten 103 left Middlesex just 17 runs behind Surrey's first-innings 313, with the reigning county champions having five wickets in hand.

In the Second Division, Australia's Nathan Lyon took his first County Championship wicket. The off-spinner, playing for Worcestershire, had Derbyshire's Alex Hughes lbw for 53 on a rain-marred day at Derby.