Having signed a plethora of international players for exhibition games in Karachi, officials from Leisure Leagues say they want football enthusiasts from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Fata to participate in their 5, 6 and 7-a-side football.

“We want the youth of KP and Fata to come up and register with LLP, a name that guarantees football without any hardship,” said Mehmood Trunkwala, chairman of the World Group.

“You just need to get registered with the league. We’ll do the rest. From kits to playing fields, we’ve got everything covered,” he added.

He said an announcement had earlier been made by British Deputy High Commissioner Belinda Lewis to launch Leisure Leagues in Pakistan. “We want to promote a positive image of Pakistan around the world,” he added.

LLP has been running leagues in England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and America for the past two and a half decades and now efforts have been taken to launch it in Pakistan, he said.

Trunkwala said the LLP would certainly bring a revolution as far as promotion of football in Pakistan is concerned as new talent would come up for which academies would be established, coaching would be provided and above all competitive exposure and playing with legendaries footballer would be ensured.

“In order to market LLP a nationwide campaign for registration is planned with ATL and BTL supporting the initiative. It will not only involve schools and colleges but also professionals from different walks of life,” he added.

“Leisure Leagues is the oldest, small-sided league supplier in the UK and the largest network of leagues in Europe with thousands of teams playing at hundreds of venues each week.

“We want such like things in Pakistan, in all provinces and each city and villages. This league will provide a much-needed platform for young talent in Pakistan to come forward, acquire the skills necessary to play football at the international level.”