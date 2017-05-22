Thompson stays on top at LPGA Kingsmill

WASHINGTON - Lexi Thompson fired a two-under par 69 Saturday to maintain her lead after the third round of the LPGA Kingsmill Championship. The American stands on 14-under 199 after 54 holes for a three-stroke edge over a crowded leaderboard that comprises a United Nations mix of elite women golfers. South Korea's Chun In-Gee is second after shooting a 67 to reach 202. Thompson had three birdies Saturday and made bogey on the par-3 17th for the second time this week. She doesn't plan on making any big changes for Sunday's final round. Kiwi Lydia Ko fired a 70 to join Australian Lee Min-Jee (67) and South Korea's Kim Sei-Young (66) in third, five shots adrift of Thompson. Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom (68), China's Feng Shanshan (70) and US Danielle Kang (69) share sixth at seven-under 206.–AFP

If I fight again, it'll be McGregor: Floyd

LONDON - Floyd Mayweather Junior said Saturday a fight against UFC champion Conor McGregor is ‘90 percent’ likely -- if he boxes again. The retired undefeated five-weight world champion, who has not boxed since September 2015, admits he wants to fight Irishman McGregor rather than any boxer in a clash that would attract global interest and could set new records for pay-per-view revenue. American Mayweather, 40, broke his silence on ending his retirement and trying to extend his perfect record to 50-0 against McGregor, who has a UFC record of 21 wins and three defeats. "If I do fight, there's a 90 per cent chance it's against Conor McGregor," Mayweather told a news conference. "The only sort of numbers I worry about are pay-per-view numbers. I have to see what the next move is."–AFP

Rattanon lifts Thailand Open on home soil

BANGKOK - Rattanon Wannasrichan clinched his first Asian Tour title on Sunday with a two-shot win at the Thailand Open, delighting the home crowd with a cool-headed round that parried a late Shiv Kapur challenge. The 21-year-old's pillar-to-post victory capped a remarkable week for the young Thai star, whose 21-under for the tournament (263) saw him fend off India's Kapur who hit 10 birdies in a final round charge. Rattanon wobbled slightly on the 18th, dropping a shot to finish on 67 for the day, setting up a nervy finish with Kapur, who had rattled in the birdies all day for a fourth round 63. But Kapur fell two shots short, undone by a pair of bogeys. The Indian pair finished on 19-under (265). Rattanon becomes only the fourth Thai to win the event since it was first staged in 1965.–AFP

Waqar helps Essco rout Islamabad Gym

ISLAMABAD - All-rounder Waqar Al helped Essco rout Islamabad Gymakhana by 48 runs in the PCB-organised Fazal Mahmood National Club Cricket Championship 2017 here at Marghzar Cricket Ground. In a crunch match, Essco Club, scored 185 in 34.2 overs with Rizwan Ali scoring 41, Ali Salman 39 and Syed Zeeshan Ali and Waqar Ali 23 runs each. Ali Shinwari bagged 3-37 while Imran Ali and Sohaib Ahmed got two wickets each. In reply, Islamabad Gymkhana could score 137-9 in 35 overs. Muneeb Ormaz made 28 and Azan Tariq 21. M Talha clinched 3-22 while Waqar Ali, Munirur Rehman Tanzil and Ali Salman took two wickets each. In another match, Punjab Club defeated All Youngsters by 5 wickets here at Punjab Ground. Lefty Sohail Khan hit unbeaten 81 while Atif Amin Butt grabbed 5-45.–Staff Reporter

Malaysian Blues thump Whites

ISLAMABAD - Malaysian Blues defeated Malaysian Whites 1-0 in an exhibition football match played here at Jinnah Stadium on Sunday. The match was arranged by the Embassy of Malaysia in connection with 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan-Malaysia (1957-2017). Both the teams fought well but the first half remained goalless. In the second half, M Shawal scored the winning goal for the Blues in the 57th minute. Shahid Saleem Sheikh, M Razip bin Yasin, Jamil Ahmed and Faisal Mirza played well for winning team, while Damaimi bin Junaidi, Irfan Kahn and Ahmed Khan were instrumental for Whiles. M Syawal bin Aris was declared player of the match, while M Najeeb bin Jasmon of Malaysian Whites was declared the best goalkeeper. Dr Hasrul Sani Mujtabar, High Commissioner, Embassy of Malaysia, was the chief guest and gave away trophies and individuals prizes to the teams. Deputy High Commissioner Syed Nauzer Idid, PSB officials and Rana Tanveer Ahmed along with others were also present on the occasion.–Staff Reporter