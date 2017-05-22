BAKU:- Pakistan bagged three more medals in athletics and wrestling to take their medal tally to nine on the eighth day of the Islamic Solidarity Games being held in Baku, Azerbaijan. Arbab Sardar Ahmed Khan finished third in Meel Bazi event of Zurkhaneh to win bronze medal for the country, while Afghanistan’s Ahmed Shakib Atahi also claimed a bronze. Azerbaijan, meanwhile, won silver and Iran won a gold medal. Pakistani wrestler Abdul Wahab defeated Saudi Arab’s Fahad Ali Ghaznavi in a bronze-medal match to add to the team’s tally.–Agencies