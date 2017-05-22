LONDON - Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has been asked to return from England after he failed two fitness tests in two days, ahead of the Champions Trophy next month.

The selectors are considering Umar Amin and Haris Sohail as replacements. Akmal had been recalled to the ODI squad for the Champions Trophy; he was dropped after Pakistan lost 4-1 to Australia in January. Umar Amin and Haris Sohail have not played ODIs for a few years. Amin's last match was in October 2014 while Sohail played his last ODI in May 2015 in Lahore against Zimbabwe.

PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan told ESPNcricinfo: “He has failed two fitness tests during the ongoing camp there in England ahead of Champions Trophy. “So since we have a policy not to carry unfit players, it has been decided to call him back and send a replacement. We have a deadline until May 25 so we are deliberating on the possible replacements."

Earlier, a PCB official said: “The foreign coaches of the team are suggesting that the board should send him back to Pakistan. The team management then informed the PCB chairman about the suggestion ‘being made by coaches’.” Later, the PCB chief approved the decision.

The fitness tests of the cricketers were held two days ago in Birmingham. Umar Akmal had already been dropped from Pakistani squad for the West Indies tour because of his poor fitness. It is not the first time 26-year-old Umar, who is currently in England for the preparation of the mega event, has failed a fitness test, as the similar issues had seen him dropped from the ODI and T20I squads for the recent West Indies series too. Last week, the PCB had imposed a fine, besides issuing a warning to him over misconduct during a domestic tournament last month.

The team management has also asked for pacer M Abbas’ inclusion in the squad in place of young leg-spinner Shadab Khan. Abbas produced impressive performances in the recent Test series against the West Indies, claiming 15 wickets in three matches at an average of less than 20. The changes to the final squad are unlikely to need ratification from the ICC as according to tournament rules, the teams are allowed to tweak their squads until May 24.