Legendary batsman Younis Khan received a hero’s welcome at Karachi Airport today after returning from West Indies tour.

Khan took retirement from international cricket last month.

Huge number of fans and followers were present at the airport to welcome the iconic player.

While addressing the fans, he stated that he has taken retirement from cricket but has not left cricket.

“I will remain connected with cricket in one form or another,” he said.

Warm Welcome by Fans for Champion Younis Khan at Karachi Airport.#KhpalMentor pic.twitter.com/O0uYdY3YWy — PeshawarZalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) May 22, 2017





The fans throw rose petals on him after and presented flower bouquets.

#YounisKhan - The Legend reached #Karachi. Welcomed like never before ???? Scenes at the airport also confirms that he has joined ANP ???? #MisYou — Imad Rahim (@ImadRahim) May 22, 2017

He is being taken in form of a convoy to his house as dozens of cars and hundreds of his fans are accompanying him.

ANP leader Shahi Sayed is also present at the occasion.

Younis Khan is the first Pakistani player to score 10,000 runs in test cricket. He and captain Misbah-ul-Haq played their last series in West Indies.

He was given a warm reception in England.





Pakistan won the three-match series by 2-1 giving a well deserved farewell to these two iconic players.