LAHORE:– The Lahore Journalist Club yesterday beat LCCA with seven wickets in a friendly match played at Sabzazar Cricket Stadium. Batting first, LCCA gave target of 225 runs in 25 overs which the Journalist Club achieved with loss of only three wickets in 21st over. LCCI’s Nafees scored 60. Nadeem Basra, the captain of Journalist Club, took five wickets in five overs while Rauf and Qasim got two wickets each. Nadeem Shahzad, Malk Qasim, Khuram Khan, Rahil Syed and Karmran Shani were the prominent batsmen for Lahore Journalist Club. Staff Reporter