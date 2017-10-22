DUBAI - Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed recorded his statement on being approached by suspected bookie before the International Cricket Council’s Anti-Corruption Unit on Saturday.

The Anti-Corruption Unit also conducted a detailed interview of Sarfraz regarding the matter.

The officer of the Anti-Corruption Unit probed Sarfraz and asked questions such as “how long have you known the suspected fixer,” “have you ever taken money from the fixer”, and “have you ever accepted any gift from the suspected fixer.”

Earlier in the day, sources revealed that Sarfraz was approached by a bookie who made a spot-fixing offer to him during the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka in UAE. Sarfraz, however, rejected the offer and immediately reported the approach to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU).

It was reported that an “important” member of Pakistan squad had been approached by an international fixing syndicate, but the cricketer had foiled the spot-fixing bid and alerted the ACU officials. Sources revealed later that the cricketer in question was skipper Sarfraz, who was shopping with his family at a mall in Dubai when he was approached by a bookie ahead of the second ODI against Sri Lanka.

The bookie came up to the captain, who first thought he was a fan requesting for a selfie. The man, however, made a spot-fixing bid to Sarfraz who turned it down on the spot and reported the approach to PCB’s security officials staying with the team. Sarfraz also reported the approach to Director Security Colonel Azam in Lahore. Prior to the Pakistan-Sri Lanka series, there were reports that bookies were intending to approach players, in view of which the PCB's ACU team was already on alert.

Following the incident, the PCB forwarded the investigation into the spot-fixing approach to the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit.

PCB chairman Najam Sethi confirmed the approach, without naming the player. "A player was approached. As per rules he immediately reported to PCB who informed ICC. Matters are jointly in hand. No further comment," he tweeted.

The bookie who allegedly made a spot-fixing bid to Sarfraz is believed to be an employee of Sharjah cricket stadium. The suspect hails from Karachi and has been identified as Irfan Ansari.

He offered spot-fixing related to bowling changes, the sources said. The Sharjah stadium management has reportedly decided to take action against the employee in question. When approached, Irfan denied at first, but then said he "might have said something like that as a joke." He could not be contacted again for elaborations. Irfan is considered well known in the cricket circles in UAE and Pakistan.

The board, following the incident, tightened security measures for the team and issued fresh instructions to the squad to stay away from irrelevant people.

PCB security officials also restored the curfew timings for the players in the aftermath of the approach. The curfew had been ended after Mickey Arthur took over as head coach.