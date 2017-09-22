ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi, security agencies, International Cricket Council, all cricket boards, who sent their players to Pakistan, and the passionate Pakistani people deserve a huge round of applause for making World XI tour a success and showing the world that Pakistanis are cricket and peace loving people.

The way Najam Sethi has been fulfilling all his promises one after another, the time is not so far when full-fledge international cricket will return home. Sethi systematically did everything as first he successfully launched the Pakistan Super League and then hosted the PSL-2 final in Lahore, which convinced the ICC and international players to come and play here.

During the PSL-2 final in Lahore, Pakistan people gave tremendous respect and love to all the mega stars, who came to play the PSL-2 final here. The international stars then duly acknowledged their warm welcome and hospitality and once again agreed to visit Pakistan to represent World XI for Independence Cup series. The way Darren Sammy and others pleaded Pakistan case was really amazing and that was the reason, which persuaded ICC to finally give nod of approval to much-anticipated and long-delayed World XI tour to Pakistan.

Prior to that, the ICC had sent security delegations, who were completely satisfied and upon their report, the proposed tour got green signal, but it would be highly unjustified if Najam Sethi, security agencies, government of Punjab, centre and all those, who played behind or in front of the scene, roles are ignored, as without the active and tireless efforts of Army, the PSL-2 final and World XI tour could have never taken place. The way DG ISPR was himself present at the venue was by all means highly appreciable.

People from all walks of life displayed exemplary discipline throughout the series, as they made long queues well before the scheduled time and cooperated with the security personnel deployed at various entry points. The passion, love and discipline of fans show that how curious the masses are for witnessing international cricket in Pakistan.

It was festivity all round, as people from Khyber to Karachi were not only morally but also physically involved in the international activity, and they wanted to celebrate the occasion zealously. Those, who couldn’t get the tickets or passes, installed huge screens at their houses, parks and at every available vacant place. Such was the atmosphere that it seemed not a cricket match but some kind of festival being observed.

The World XI tour was very special one, as all the players representing World XI were super stars and were playing present day cricket with only exception of one of two especially Collingwood, who although had retired, yet but he is a great entertainer. The successful conduct of the series has proved that Pakistani forces are capable enough to handle any situation. Had Indian players also be the part of the visiting World XI, it would have put icing on the cake and would also help in bridging the gaps between the two neighbouring countries.

It is true that the PCB made huge blunder by setting high prices for the tickets, but it is also true that the way the spectators thronged the stadium was truly exceptional. It was witnessed that the masses were ready to pay 10 times more than the actual price of the tickets just to be the part of the history.

The way ICC CEO David Richardson lauded the PCB and was full of praise for security agencies is a clear indication that the ICC is serious to in reviving full-fledge international cricket in the country. Pakistanis must also say a big thank to ICC director Giles Clarke, who also played very positive role in persuading ICC and international players to visit Pakistan, while Andy Flower also played highly cricket-friendly role and helped in making the series possible.

The ICC and cricket playing nations must come forward and start full-fledge tours of Pakistan, as it will help make world more safe and secure and inspire youth to drop guns and play sports. The world must shun double standards, as terrorism is common enemy of entire world so all must join hand to defeat this menace. After World XI tour, now Pakistan is ready to host Sri Lanka, West Indies and more international teams.