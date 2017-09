LAHORE - The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Thursday announced 18-member national team to feature in the 10th Hockey Asia Cup being played from October 11-22 in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

M Irfan will lead the national while Rizwan Senior will be his deputy. The team was named following two day trials held at Karachi, said PHF spokesman here on Thursday. He said national selection committee and PHF president Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and secretary Shahbaz Ahmad watched the trials.

The team consists of Mazhar Abbas and Amjad Ali (goalkeepers), M Irfan (captain), Atif Mushtaq, Mubashar Ali, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Abu Bakar Mahmood, Tasawwar Abbas, Rashid Mahmood, Rizwan Junior, Arslan Qadir, Azfar Yaqoob, Umar Bhutta, Rizwan Sr (vice captain), Ali Shan, M Atiq, Waqas Akbar and Ajaz Ahmad.

The standby players are Junaid Kamal, Ali Hassan Faraz, Irfan Junior, Shan Irshad, Saleem Nazim, Qamar Bukhari, Khizar Akhtar, Shajeeh Ahmed and Hassan Anwar. The team officials are Farhat Khan (manager/head coach), Malik Shafqat (coach) and M Sarwar (coach), Dr Atif Bashir (team doctor) and Abuzar Umrao (video analyst).