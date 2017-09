ISLAMABAD - Lashing Club stunned Islamabad Gymkhana by 51 runs in the NBP-ICA Cricket Tournament 2017 match here at Shalimar Cricket Ground.

Lashing scored 166-8 with main contribution coming from Abid Ali who hit 18-ball 42 with 4 fours and as many sixes while Saddam Achakzai contributed 41 and Hasan Khan played all-round cricket by slamming 23 and claiming 3-19. SCORES: 166 for 8 in 18 overs (Abid Ali 42, Saddam Achakzai 41, Aqib Javed 29, Hasan Khan 23 – Sohaib Nasir 3 for 47, Khurram Shahzad 2 for 7). Islamabad Gymkhana 115 for 9 in 18 overs (Awais Khan 49, Asad Ali 16 – Hasan Khan 3 for 19, Muhammad Hussain 2 for 20, Aqib Javed 2 for 24).

In another match at the same venue, Al-Fateh thumped All Younstars by 8 wickets. Waleed Iqbal hit unbeaten 42-ball 59 as Al-Fateh landed home by losing only two wickets. SCORES: All Youngstars 141 for 8 in 20 overs (Usman Ali 38, Ikram Ullah 33 – Babar Ali Khan 2 for 17, Qudratullah 2 for 37). Al-Fateh 144 for 2 in 16.5 overs (Waleed Iqbal 59 not out, Adil Khan 36, Umer Riaz 26 – Usman Ali 2 for 21).

National Club defeated Rawal Town Club by 2 runs in a keenly-contested game here at Margalla Cricket Ground with Kamran Shah scored 50 off 45 balls. SCORES: National Club 129 (Kamran Shah 50, Subhan Abbasi 33 – Asif Raza and Ghafar Hussain chipped in 3 wickets each for 21 runs each). Rawal Town Club 127 in 20 overs (Dain Bilal 57 off 41 balls, Nouman Khalid 16 – Malik Saboor, Ghafar Khan and Asad Jatt claimed 2 wickets each for 11, 15 and 29 respectively).

Margalla Club defeated Muslim Club by 6 wickets at the same venue with Khizar Qadeer hitting 25-ball 52 with 8 fours and 2 sixes. SCORES: Muslim Club 128 for 9 in 20 overs (Usman Malik 31, M Jahangir 31, Hassan 18 – Saad 3 for 18, Khizar Qadeer 3 for 19). Margalla Club: 130-4 (Khizar Qadeer 52, Rashid 27 not out – Ch Asim 2 for 17).