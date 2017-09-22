LAHORE:- Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Thursday announced the itinerary of Pakistan women team's tour to United Arab Emirates (UAE) to play three one-day international and four Twenty20 matches against New Zealand women team. The PCB will be hosting the New Zealand women cricket team for the ICC Women Cricket Championship round one at Sharjah, UAE from October 31, 2017 to November 14, 2017, said PCB spokesman here on Thursday. All the matches will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Twenty20 internationals will begin at 10am whereas the ODIs will start at 9:30am.–Staff Reporter