Lahore - The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Thursday shortlisted 23 players to be led by Nisar Ali in the 5th Edition of World Cup Cricket of the Blind scheduled to be held in Pakistan and UAE in January next year.

According to PBCC chairman Syed Sultan Shah, Nisar Ali would led the team in the World Cup while Amir Ishfaq will be vice captain, said a press release issued here. The players were shortlisted by the PBCC selection committee headed by Syed M Salman Tariq Bokhari while the members included Masood Jan and Ibrar Shah. These 23 players are shortlisted amongst 34 players by viewing their performance and physical fitness in the training camp that took place at Okara from Sept 9 to 15. The next conditioning camp of the players will take place from Oct 22 to 29 in Faisalabad.

The players shortlisted are: B1: Amir Ishfaq, Zafar Iqbal, Sajid Nawaz, M Ayyaz, Riasat Khan, M Asif and M Osama; B2: Haroon Khan, Moeen Ali, Badar Munir, Anees Javed, Nisar Ali, M Ayub Khan and Zeeshan Abbasi; B3: M Jamil, Mohsin Khan, Israr Hassan, M Ejaz, Mateeh Ullah, M Rashid, Kamran Akhtar, Sana ullah and Rahid Ullah.