Nottingham - Rain wiped out all but 10 minutes of England's second Royal London Series match which ended in a no-result against West Indies at Trent Bridge.

Eoin Morgan's side were 21-0 when the players went off Jonny Bairstow, fresh from his maiden ODI century in England's seven-wicket win at Old Trafford on Tuesday, made nine not out with Alex Hales unbeaten on 10. The game marked England's first ODI at Trent Bridge since they thrashed their highest 50-over score of 444-3 against Pakistan last summer, a game in which Hales muscled 171 from 122 balls.

England will aim to stretch the lead in the five-match series to 2-0 in the third ODI at Bristol on Sunday, with the final two game taking place at The Oval on Wednesday and at The Ageas Bowl on Friday, September 29. England, put into bat by Jason Holder at Trent Bridge, named an unchanged XI, leaving batsman Jason Roy and bowlers Jake Ball and Tom Curran on the sidelines.

BIRTHDAY BOY GAYLE SET FOR HAMSTRING SCAN: West Indies star batsman Chris Gayle was set to spend part of his 38th birthday in a Nottingham hospital after a hamstring injury ruled him out of the second one-day international against England at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

The big-hitting Jamaica left-handed opener suffered the injury while warming up and was ruled out shortly before the toss, with Kyle Hope taking his place. A team spokesman later confirmed that Gayle had injured his right hamstring and would be having a hospital scan to assess the extent of the damage.

"Chris Gayle came to me before the toss and said he was feeling something in his hamstring," West Indies captain Jason Holder told BBC Radio's Test Match Special after he sent England into bat. "Hopefully it's not something too serious and it's a precaution.

"He came to me as I was walking up to the coin so I don't know the extent of the injury," the all-rounder added.

Gayle effectively made himself ineligible for selection by not playing first-class cricket in the Caribbean, having become a well-paid globe-trotting star of the Twenty20 game. Gayle struck a typically dynamic 40 off 21 balls, including three fours and four sixes, as West Indies beat England by 21 runs in the lone Twenty20 of their tour in Durham last Saturday -- a repeat of their World Twenty20 final win in Kolkata last year.

Gayle followed up with a brisk 37 before he holed out in the first ODI at Old Trafford on Tuesday, a match West Indies lost by seven wickets. That defeat meant the two-time former champions could no longer gain direct entry to the 2019 World Cup in Britain and would have to enter a qualifying competition instead.