Rossi to make return 21 days after injury

MADRID - Italian motorcycling ace Valentino Rossi, who suffered a double leg fracture just 21 days ago, will return to action at this weekend's Aragon Grand Prix in Spain, his team confirmed Thursday. The Yamaha MotoGP team said they would start round 14 of the world championship "with their original rider line-up". "This afternoon Valentino Rossi successfully completed a mandatory medical examination carried out by MotorLand Aragon's Chief Medical Officer, Clemente Millan," the team said in a statement. "He declared that the nine-time World Champion is fit to ride, 21 days after sustaining a leg injury. The Italian will take part in the FP1 session tomorrow." Rossi, 38, underwent surgery on September 1, a day after a crash in training, discharging himself from hospital the following day.–AFP

Ostapenko advances to Korea Open quarters

SEOUL - Top seed Jelena Ostapenko dispatched Japanese rival Nao Hibino 6-2, 6-2 Thursday to secure a spot in the Korean Open quarterfinals, as she seeks to move up the world ranking. The French Open champion became the first Latvian to break into the WTA Top 10 when she advanced into 10th place earlier this month and will now sail into her seventh quarterfinals of the year. "I'm a Top 10 player now, and players really have nothing to lose against me. They try to show their best because they have less pressure," the 20-year-old said after her first round match against Swede Johanna Larsson on Tuesday. "I'm a favorite to win this tournament so I have to prepare well and play my best," added Ostapenko, who now advances to play Veronica Cepede Royg on Friday.–AFP

Costa to return to Atletico from Chelsea

MADRID - Chelsea and Atletico Madrid announced that they had reached an initial agreement that would see Diego Costa return to the La Liga club. "Atletico de Madrid and Chelsea have reached an initial agreement for the transfer of Diego Costa," the Spanish side said. "The agreement is pending the formalisation of the contract between our club and Costa. "The English club has authorised Costa to travel to Madrid in the coming days to undergo medical tests and settle his contract with our club." Chelsea said they had agreed terms with Atletico Madrid for the transfer of Costa. "The transfer will be subject to the agreement of personal terms and a medical." Costa has been frozen out by Conte and spent the transfer window angling for a return to Atletico that never materialised.–AFP

Kinnaird T20 Women Cricket final today

LAHORE - Kinnaird Challengers outlasted Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) by 7 wickets in the 15-year celebrations of HEC, Kinnaird Twenty20 Women Cricket League 2017 third match played here at the Kinnaird College ground on Thursday. LCWU, batting first, scored 87 runs in the allotted overs. Fazila Ikhlaq scored 14 runs for LCWU. For Kinnaird Challengers, Elizbeth Barkat emerged as top bowler as she grabbed three wickets while Aliya took two wickets. Kinnaird Challengers replied strongly and achieved the required target for the loss of three wickets. Aliya Riaz batted brilliant and hit unbeaten 38. For LCWU, Nashra Sandhu and Diana Baig got one wicket each. The final of the event will be played between Kinnaird Challengers and LCWU today (Friday) at 11.30am.–Staff Reporter

Man United announce record profits

LONDON - Manchester United announced record revenue on Thursday after a successful season in which they won the Europa League and the League Cup and qualified for the Champions League. The Old Trafford club earned revenues of £581.2 million ($783 million, 659 million euros) in the 12 months to the end of June and made an operating profit of £80.8 million. Debt, linked to the purchase of the club by the Glazer family, dropped to £213.1 million from £260.9 million a year previously. The Premier League joint leaders, managed by Jose Mourinho, expect simliar revenues during the current financial year. Earlier this year, financial analysts Deloitte revealed United had returned to the top of football's rich list for the first time since 2005, supplanting Real Madrid thanks to revenues of £515 million.–AFP