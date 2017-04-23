RAWALPINDI - Pakistan cricket team head coach Micky Arthur has requested PCB Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq to immediately send off-spinner M Hafeez and al-rounder Hussain Talat for West Indies Tests.

A highly-placed PCB official on condition of anonymity has conformed to this scribe that Arthur had demanded to send both players despite already having the services of leg-spinners Yasir Shah and Shahdab Khan and left-arm spinner Muhammad Asghar.

The source confirmed that Test skipper Misbah-ul-Haq is behind the move, as Misbah was the one who was instrumental in giving Hussain Talat break in the U-19. Talat also play for SNGPL and scored a massive 142 against ZTBL and represents Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League.

The highly placed PCB official further informed to this scribe that Hafeez was lobbying hard sine he was not considered for Test selection and after scoring a massive ton in the very first match in the Pakistan Cup, Hafeez had made his intentions clear and wanted to know why and on what grounds he was dropped.

According to him, he had done wonders and deserved a place in all formats of the game. The source said that Misbah was behind Shahdab Khan’s sudden rise and on his behest Shahdab was picked firstly for Pakistan Super League and then was included in all three formats for the West Indian tour.