DHAKA:- Bangladesh on Saturday appointed all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan as their next captain for Twenty20 internationals, replacing retired fast bowler Mashrafe Mortaza. Mashrafe announced his retirement from the game's shortest format during Bangladesh recent series against Sri Lanka. Shakib's appointment was confirmed in a meeting of the Bangladesh Cricket Board at its headquarters in Dhaka. "Since Mashrafe has retired, the board unanimously agreed to appoint Shakib as Bangladesh's next captain for Twenty20 internationals," BCB president Nazmul Hasan told reporters after the meeting.–AFP