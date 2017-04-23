SYDNEY-Pakistan will play two warm-up matches against Australia and Bangladesh in England ahead of their shot at an elusive Champions Trophy title.

Steve Smith's side feature in the first official warm-up match of the tournament, on May 26 against Sri Lanka in London.

There would be just four clear days between the IPL final, should any Australians still be involved in the tournament at that point, and the warm-up match against the Sri Lankans at The Oval. Australia's second warm-up match is at Edgbaston on May 29 against Pakistan, a side they beat 4-1 in an ODI series at home last summer. Australia's first match of the tournament proper is June 2 against New Zealand.

Bangladesh, India and the Black Caps will play each other in warm-up matches, while England and South Africa will play a three-match bilateral ODI series concurrently and are not involved in the tournament warm-up.

Australia this week named a pace-heavy attack for their attempt to win the trophy they claimed in 2006 and 2009.

Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and James Pattinson have been included in the squad for the eight-team tournament in the UK.

Australia are also banking on Chris Lynn recovering from a shoulder injury to be fit for the tournament that saw James Faulkner and Usman Khawaja left out.

The members of the Australia squad not currently playing in the IPL or English county cricket – Hazlewood, Starc and Wade – will depart for England on May 18, while those in the IPL will stay with their respective franchises until their teams finish in the tournament.

Warm-up matches Schedule

May 26 Australia v Sri Lanka The Oval

May 27 Bangladesh v Pakistan Edgbaston

May 28 India v New Zealand The Oval

May 29 Australia v Pakistan Edgbaston

May 30 New Zealand v Sri Lanka Edgbaston

May 30 Bangladesh vs India The Oval