The start of play on the third day of the rain-affected first Test between the West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Sunday was delayed.

Umpires inspected the pitch and outfield following further rain overnight and determined that play will get underway at 1030 local time (1530GMT) barring any more downpours in the interim.

West Indies are 278 for nine in their first innings after being put in to bat on the first morning.