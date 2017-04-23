Regional cricket may give new talent: Sethi

OKARA - Pakistan Super League (PSL) chief Najam Sethi has said the regional cricket development could lead to search out the new talent for the country. He was addressing as chief guest in the local two weeks long cricket tournament final witnessed by more than 20 thousands cricket lovers on Friday night in the Municipal Stadium. The event was hosted by MC chairman Ch M Azhar, MNA Ch Riaz-ul-Haq Juj and Ch Fayyaz Zafar. MNA Rao Ajmal Khan, Inzamul Haq and Sethi’s NS spouse and anchorperson Jugno Mohsin were also present. Sethi also promised to recommend playing international matches in Okara. He also promised to install floodlights at MC and Jinnah Stadiums in two months. People also demanded Sethi to give chance to Zulifqar Babar in the PSL as Babar was the son of the city.–Shahroz Ali

Relay queen Hastings content to strike a pose

NASSAU - Bringing a touch of glamour to the track should never be something to be frowned upon, according to American Natasha Hastings, the undisputed queen of the relays who insists athletics remains an individual sport. Hastings, 30, has long been a pioneer in adding some sparkle to her appearance and will take to the track for the IAAF World Relays. Her attention to looking good does not in any way deflects for what has been a particularly rich career when it comes to the 4x400m relay. "Once upon a time I'd be ashamed of that but now I'm proud to be the relay queen," she said. "My mom recently told me that I have 17 (relay) medals, 16 of them gold." Amongst that haul are four 4x400m world outdoor titles, three indoor golds, two Olympic golds and two more with the US team at the World Relays.–AFP

Wrist injury rules Nishikori out of Barcelona

BARCELONA - Japan's Kei Nishikori was forced to pull out of this week's Barcelona Open on Saturday, citing a wrist injury. "I am very sorry to pull out of the Barcelona tournament," Nishikori, who won in Barcelona in 2014 and 2015, said in a statement. "It's obviously one of my favourite tournaments and have great memories here the last years. Unfortunately my right wrist is not recovered enough to play here this week. I will fly back to Florida with my team and work on getting back on the tour as quick as possible." Nishikori's withdrawal is a boost for Rafael Nadal's chances of claiming a 10th title in Barcelona as the Spaniard is now the highest seed in the bottom half of the draw. Top seed and world number one Andy Murray announced Friday he would play in the event.–AFP

Bernd defends lead in stormy Shenzhen

BEIJING - Three-time European Tour champion Bernd Wiesberger extended his lead in the tense third round of the Shenzhen International on Saturday. Wiesberger, who has not missed a cut in the last eight months, scored three under par on the third day of play of the storm-interrupted tournament in southern China. The 31-year-old Austrian had taken a commanding clubhouse lead on Friday with a four-shot overnight advantage before heavy rain and lightning halted play for the second day in a row. Others caught up quickly to him as skies cleared early Saturday, with both France's Grégory Bourdy and Finland's Mikko Korhonen making a hole-in-one. "I didn't start off really well," he said. "I hit a couple of crooked shots but then from when I holed the putt on seven I felt more comfortable."–AFP

Huma FC rout Quaid FC 7-0

ISLAMABAD – Fahadullah and Imran Junior scored superb hat tricks as Huma Football Club thrashed sorry Quaid-e-Azam FC 7-0 in the First Mayor Cup Soccer Championship, pre-quarterfinals played at G-8/4 Football ground on Saturday. The goal rout started in the 12th minute when Fahad scored the first goal and added two more goals in 14th and 18th minutes to make it 3-0. Husne Alam scored from a corner in 24th minute as Huma FC ended first half leading 4-0. In the second half, It was Imran’s turn as he completed hat-trick with goals in 46th, 50th and the 60th minute to make it 7-0. Huma FC could have scored at least half dozen further goals but they missed some easy chances and settled for 7-0 thumping. Shahid Siddiqui was match commissioner with Dilawar, Ibrahim and Ali as referees.–Staff Reporter