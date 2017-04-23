Pakistani legendary batsman Younis Khan rejected the rumors that he expressed wish to continue playing for Pakistan after he announced retirement two weeks ago.

In a video message, the right-handed batsman stated that if Younis Khan scores hundred in every innings against West Indies he will still stick to his decision of taking retirement.

“Don’t doubt the credibility of Younis Khan,” asserted Khan.

The iconic player further mentioned that he is Pakistani player not Indian that this much controversy is being created on this issue.

“All should pray for Pakistan’s first test series victory against West Indies on their home ground,” added Younis Khan.

Earlier, reports were emerged that Younis Khan is reconsidering his retirement decision.