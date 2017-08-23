ISLAMABAD - Asjad Iqbal won the NBP Ranking Snooker Championship 2017 title after defeating Shahid Aftab 8-4 in the final played at NBP Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Asjad was fresh after finishing World Team Championship as runner-up and continued his brilliant form to outclass his opponents till the semi-finals, where he faced stiff resentence before winning the marathon encounter 6-5.

Asjad won the first frame 63-49 and despite committing a number of blunders, he survived close scare against Shahid, who bounced back in style to take the second frame 69-39. Asjad took the third frame 65-17 and played 51 break while Shahid hammered Asjad in the fourth frame winning it 86-1. Shahid then won the fifth frame 64-5 to take 3-2 lead in the final.

Asjad bounced back in the sixth frame and took it 96-44 while he also won the seventh 74-42, eight 67-15, but lost the ninth 30-82 and then won the 10th 72-42, 11th 78-30 and 12th 62-29 to take the best-of-15-frame final 8-4.

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) president Saeed Ahmed graced the occasion as chief guest while Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Association (PBSA) president Munawwar Shaikh, senior vice president Javeed A Karim and others were also present there. Asjad received Rs 60,000 cash and winning trophy while Shahid got Rs 35,000 and runners-up trophy. The semi-finalists received Rs 15,000 each while the highest break winner got Rs 5000. A total of Rs 160,000 cash prizes were distributed among the players.