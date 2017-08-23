BERLIN - Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker will be named as the German Tennis Federation's (DTB) first 'head of tennis'. The 49-year-old was declared bankrupt in June, but has been given the new role in which he will manage all German men's tennis and oversee the running of the Davis Cup team. Former Fed Cup captain Barbara Rittner will become the head of women's tennis. Their appointments are set to be made official at a press conference in Frankfurt on Wednesday. "But on Wednesday there will be other surprises," Dirk Hordorff, DTB vice-president said. Becker, who famously became the youngest ever men's Wimbledon champion at the age of 17 in 1985, will first try to help Germany avoid relegation from the Davis Cup World Group in their play-off against Portugal on September 15-17.