Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori has refused to be part of World XI which is expected to visit Pakistan in September, reported Waqt News.

According to sources, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has contacted another Kiwi player Grant Elliot in this regard. Another New Zealand player James Neesham is also been contacted, sources stated.

Two days ago, PCB Chairman Najam Sethi stated that three International teams will come to Pakistan in September, October and November.

While addressing a press conference, Sethi stated that World XI will visit Pakistan in second week of October.

“Sri Lankan team will come to Pakistan in last week of October while West Indian team will visit in November,” he said.