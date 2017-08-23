ISLAMABAD – The 9th Rawalpindi Divisional Kick Boxing Championship 2017 will commence tomorrow (Thursday) here at Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex, Rawalpindi. Former MNA and chairman Punjab Sports Board Committee Hanif Abbasi will inaugurate the two-day championship. Rawalpindi Divisional Kick Boxing Association (RDKB) secretary Imran Ali said that the five teams from Chakwal, Attock, Jhelum and Rawalpindi would feature in the championship in nine weight categories including +32kg, +36kg, +48kg, +52kg, +56kg, +60kg, +64kg, +68kg and +72 kg. “The draws of the event will be announced today (Wednesday) and the same day, organising committee meeting will also be held under the chair of divisional secretary Qaiser Hussain Mirza.”