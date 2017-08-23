LAHORE - Sanaullah of Dunya TV and Ihtsham-ul-Haq of 92 News clinched the SJAL Badminton Championship 2017 under-50 and above-50 titles here at the Gymnasium Hall, Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Tuesday. As many as 34 players exhibited their prowess in under-50 category while 18 participants featured in above-50 category of the event, which was organised by Sports Journalists Association of Lahore (SJAL) in collaboration with Sports Board Punjab (SBP) and Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF). Sanaullah emerged under-50 champion after defeating Ibraheem Badees in the final while Ihtsham finished first in above-50 by edging out Aqeel Ahmad. SBP Director General Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghumman graced the occasion as chief guest while Pakistan Cricket Board officials Shakeel Khan and Maqsood Ahmad were guests of honour. SJAL secretary Ashraf Chaudhry, senior executive member Syed Ali Hashimi and a large number of sports journalists were also present on the occasion, who enjoyed healthy activity with great zeal and zest. In the end, the chief guest distributed prizes among the winners.