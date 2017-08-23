KUALA LUMPUR - Olympic swimming champion Joseph Schooling grabbed his second gold medal of the Southeast Games on Tuesday as hosts Malaysia brushed off royal opposition to reign supreme on the medals table. Schooling led Singapore to victory in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay in a Games-record 3min 17.85sec, as the 100m butterfly Olympic gold-medallist pressed his bid for six titles in Kuala Lumpur. "It's a great feeling. I just tried to do my best for my team, tried to get them ahead," Schooling said. "I'm glad we could get a new record and win."