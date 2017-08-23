LAHORE - After the confirmation of World XI tour by Paksiatn Cricket Board chief Najam Sethi, the speculations or on rife over the possibility of big names inclusion in the touring side.

On June 24, following the conclusion of its annual meeting in London, the ICC had announced that plans for World XI to be held in Pakistan later this year were “continuing to be developed”.

The ICC board had agreed to support a three-game Twenty20 series between Pakistan and a World XI side in a bid to help revive international cricket in the country.

The International Cricket Council now has agreed to send World XI team to Pakistan in September, which would be selected and coached by former Zimbabwe captain and England coach Andy Flower.

PCB chairman Sethi said on Monday that 15 players from seven countries had agreed to visit Pakistan as part of the World XI squad.

Sethi, addressing a press conference, said: "Players from England, New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Zimbabwe have agreed to play the World XI tournament in Pakistan. India, however, has declined to send players."

The ICC and PCB are currently processing financial and insurance matters for World XI players. Once contracts are signed by the players, the team will be announced in the coming days. The players are expected to get $100000 each for three-match Twenty20 series.

As the squad of the XI or yet to be announced, many big names are circling the media and cricketing community as potential members of the squad.

According to one such report, South Africa captain Faf du Plessis or star batsman Hashim Amla will be assigned captaincy of the World XI squad.

"Two big names in South Africa and world cricket, Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis, have consented to touring Pakistan with the ICC World XI and one of them will be the captain of the side," an unnamed PCB official was quoted as saying. Another South African player, Pakistan-born Imran Tahir’s name has already been surfaced for inclusion in the World XI. Former England captain Paul Collingwood is also tipped as a possible candidate for the World XI team.

“Paul Collingwood is in line to be the English representative in the World XI,” The Guardian reported.

According to the report, Collingwood, who is still playing for Durham at the age of 41, will be the only English player in the World XI for the series in Pakistan.

West Indies' Samuel Badree is also in line, along with South African player Morne Morkel. Grant Elliot, former New Zealand player, and Bangladeshi duo Tamim Iqbal and Shakeb al Hassan are also in talks for the World XI team’s tour to Pakistan.

Pakistan cricket team's Head Coach Mickey Arthur has shown great interest in the series and hopes that the tour of the World XI will bring Pakistan a step closer to reviving international cricket.

With the exception of a Zimbabwe tour two years ago, Pakistan has had to play all home matches outside of the country after a 2009 terrorist attack in Lahore on a bus carrying the Sri Lankan team wiped out the possibility of international level matches to be held in the country.

However, hosting the Pakistan Super League’s second edition final in Lahore has helped a lot in convincing the world and changing the mindset regarding security concerns.

Shahryar Khan, the former PCB chairman, had said in an interview earlier that Michael Clarke, Tim Paine, and Luke Ronchi would also be part of the World XI team. However, Clarke had distanced himself from Khan’s claim.