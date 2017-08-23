LAHORE – The open trials to select the Lahore Region women cricket team for forthcoming Under-21 National Championship will be held here at Kinnaird College Cricket Ground tomorrow (Thursday) at 9am. PCB Women Wing Lahore Region representative Nooshin Haneef said this and added that the players are advised to bring their original Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) for date of birth purpose on trials. Only those players can take part in the trials, who are born on or after October 27, 1996. “The purpose of open trials is to attract maximum fresh talent, who may exhibit their prowess during the trials and get a chance to represent the regional team at national level,” Nooshin added.