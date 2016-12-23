Whangerai - Bangladesh's tour of New Zealand got off to an inauspicious start as they went down by three wickets against the New Zealand XI in a rain reduced 43-overs a side practice match at the Cobham Oval. But they will at least leave Whangarei with the confidence that Mustafizur Rahman took two wickets in his first competitive match in five months following a recovery from shoulder surgery.

Mustafizur had Ryan Duffy caught down the leg-side off his fourth delivery before Henry Shipley skied him in fading light. But Ben Horne, who was unbeaten 60 off 53 balls, guided the hosts to their 246-run target with eight balls to spare after he and Brett Hampton knocked off the remaining 47 runs in 6.4 overs. Hampton, like Horne, struck five fours in his unbeaten 21-ball 29.

Shakib Al Hasan finished with three wickets in the game, having bowled Ben Smith for fifty, and later getting Bharat Popli and captain Cole McConchie both caught by Tamim Iqbal. Ken McClure was run out for 10 after getting into a mix-up trying for a second run while the other New Zealand XI wicket went to Mahmudullah when Shawn Hicks pulled him to deep midwicket powerfully but was caught by Rubel Hossain.

Earlier, Bangladesh's innings couldn't start on time due to rain. Then there was another delay after they had batted 11 overs. Imrul Kayes-and Soumya Sarkar added 55 for the second wicket to steady the innings. Sarkar made 40 of those before pulling Shipley to mid-on. Mahmudullah then made a sprightly 46-ball 43 before retiring out to give others an opportunity to bat.

BRIEFS SCORES: New Zealand XI 247 for 7 (Horne 60*, Shakib 3-41) beat Bangaldeshis 245 for 8 (Mushfiqur 45, Hicks 2-30) by three wickets.