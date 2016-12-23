RAWALPINDI - Former Punjab and Rawalpindi first class cricketer Javed Sadiq died at the age of 66 here Thursday afternoon after prolonged illness. He was laid to rest at a local graveyard on the same night. Left-handed attacking batsman Javed had also represented House Building Finance Corporation (HBFC) in the first class cricket of the country. Javed had also served as secretary of the Rawalpindi Division Cricket Association (RDCA) for quite long and also remained manager of Rawalpindi Division Cricket Association in the past.