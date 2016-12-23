LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur and France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has extended his contract until 2022, the Premier League club announced on Thursday. "We are delighted to announce that Hugo Lloris has signed a new contract with the club, which will run until 2022," Spurs said. Lloris, 29, moved to White Hart Lane from Lyon in 2012 and has been a key member of Mauricio Pochettino's side while also winning 85 caps for France. "I'm very pleased with this new contract. It shows how much I believe in this project. and hopefully the best year is ahead," Lloris said. The former Nice 'keeper, who had been in talks with Spurs for more than a month over a new deal, will be 35 by the time his fresh contract expires. He follows in the footsteps of striker Harry Kane and defender Jan Vertonghen.