LONDON: World’s youngest Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai was presented Peshawar Zalmi merchandise by owner Javed Afridi as he met her family in the UK.

Chairman @JAfridi10 presenting PZ jacket to Nobel peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai. She is our pride and big fan of #KhpalTeam pic.twitter.com/IWil4C7O4S — PeshawarZalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) December 23, 2016

Malala, who belongs to the Swat district of Pakistan’s province Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, in return presented a copy of her book ‘I am Malala’ to Javed Afridi. The book was published in 2013 and has sold more than one and a half million copies across the globe.

The owner, Javed, in his tweet, said he met Malala with ‘mixed emotions’. He also appreciated her work ‘to uplift women education globally’.

Meeting Malala Yousafzai with mixed emotions. The Malala of Maiwand & a Proud Zalmi.Applause her vision to uplift women education globally. pic.twitter.com/DzAZdn3X0r — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) December 22, 2016

Peshawar Zalmi is one of the five teams which are a part of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

During the draft for the second edition of the cash-rich T20 league, which is going to be held in February, former Pakistan T20 captain Shahid Afridi handed over franchise’s captaincy to 2016 World T20-winning West Indies captain Darren Sammy.