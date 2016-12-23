LAHORE - Master Paints qualified for the Shoe Planet Pakistan Polo Cup 2016 main final after defeating ZTBL by 5-4 in the match played here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Thursday.

In the first match of the day, Master Paints dominated the earlier part of the match and took very healthy lead which remained intact till the end. ZTBL though bounced back in style and hammered back-to-back goals in the dying moments of the match, yet those were too less for ZTBL to register victory. Hissam Ali was star of the day as he slammed all the five goals to steer Master Paints to thrilling triumph while from the losing side, Saqib Khan Khakwani thwarted three goals and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi hit one, but their team couldn’t score victory.

Hissam started the match with his bang bang brilliant brace to provide Master Paints 2-0 lead in the first chukker. Mumtaz Abbas reduced the lead 2-1 through his field goal but Hissam once again increased it 3-1 before the end of the second chukker. The third chukker once again saw dominance of Master Paints and their key player Hissam, who hammered two more goals to make it 5-1. Saqib then changes his gears and smashes a superb field goal to finish the third chukker at 5-2.

Although the fourth and decisive chukker was completely dominated by ZTBL as their key player Saqib slammed two beautiful goals yet it was too little too late situation for ZTBL as when the final hooter was blown, Master Paints were enjoying 5-4 lead, thus won the encounter by one goal margin and also booked their berth in the final. Omar Asjad Malhi and Adres Crispo officiated the match as field umpires.

In the second match of the day, Barry’s outpaced Army Colts (OGDCL) by 7-5. Raji Samiullah was hero of the day for Barry’s with his sterling six goals while Hamza Mawaz Khan scored the remaining one goal. From the losing side, Daniel Marcelo Otmandi scored a hat-trick while Lt Col Nouman Wasif and Ahmed Bilal Riaz hit one goal apiece, but all their heroics went in vain, as their team had to face defeat at the hands of Barry’s. Hissam Ali Hyder and Ahmed Ali Tiwana supervised the match as field umpires.