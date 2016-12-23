ISLAMABAD - Sensational Farhan Mehboob outclassed top seed Farhan Zaman in straight games in the 10th DG Rangers Sindh National Squash Championship 2016 final played at Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex on Thursday.

It was yet another title for awesome Mehboob, who has recently won the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) International Tournament early this month. Mehboob was seeded third in the championship, but the magician never allowed his opponent any chance to settle down in the match, while Sammar Anjum became the ladies champion after defeating top seed Sadia Gul in the final.

Mehboob started the final as firm favourite to lift the prestigious title for the second year in running. Mehboob took the first game 11-7 after Zaman dominated the initial part of the game. But once Mehboob settled down, it was one-way traffic as witnessed so many times in the past, and Mehboob comfortably won the second game 11-6. Zaman was all over the court, while Mehboob was just toying with his opponent.

The third game was arguably the best of the event so far, as both the players displayed world class squash and it was battle royal between the two top players of the country. The game kept on swinging from one way to another, Zaman had chance to take the game, as he was leading 10-8, but Mehboob staged finest comeback, as he first leveled the game at 10-10 and then went on to win the game 12-10, thus won the final 3-0 in 42 minutes. Mehboob was awarded Rs 204,000 and glittering trophy, while Zaman received Rs 124,800 and runner-up trophy.

In the ladies final, Sammar Anjum defeated top seed Sadia Gul 3-0 in 24 minutes. Sammar won the first game 11-4 while in the second game, Saida was leading 10-8, but some controversial calls deprived her of winning the final. Sammar took advantage of those decisions and won the game 12-10. Samamr was leading 6-3 in the third game, when Sadia wanted to take time out for vomiting, but she failed to return in time, as according to the WSF rules, hamstring injury and vomiting don’t fall in injury criteria, so referee was left with no other option but to award game 11-3 to Sammar, who received Rs 60000 cash and winning trophy, while Sadia had to settled for Rs 42000 and runner-up trophy.

Uzair Raseed beat Zeeshan Zeb in U-17 final, with the scores 11-6, 12-10, 11-8. Uzair received Rs 20000 cash, while Zeeshan got Rs 14,000. Uzair Shukat won the U-15 title after defeating Rashid Dulat 11-8, 11-7, 6-11, 11-8 and received Rs 20000 and Zeeshan earned Rs 14000. Tayyab Ruf won the U-13 title beating Waleed Khalil 4-11, 12-10, 11-7, 11-7 and got Rs 20000 and Waleed Rs 14000. In boys U-11, Humza beat Usman Nadeem 11-3, 11-8, 10-12, 8-11, 11-5 and got Rs 20,000 cash while Usman got Rs 14,000 cash. In girls U-19, Noorul Huda beat Aiman Shehbaz 14-10, 9-11, 10-12, 11-7, 11-6 while in Girls U-15, Aman Fayyaz beat Noor ul Ain 11-5, 11-4, 11-5.

DG Rangers Sindh Major General M Saeed was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony while squash legend Jahangir Khan was the guest of honour and gave away prizes to the winners. AVM Syed Razi Nawab was also present on the occasion.